Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685,637. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

