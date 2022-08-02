Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. 54,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,335. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

