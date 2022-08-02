Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.81 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.30.

CDNS opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,730 shares of company stock worth $64,071,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

