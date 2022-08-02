Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 107.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,192,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,730 shares of company stock valued at $64,071,827. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

