Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $44,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,422,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 542,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 189,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,730 shares of company stock worth $64,071,827. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

