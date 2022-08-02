Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 54,943 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,412. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

