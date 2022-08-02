Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 14%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) shares rose 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 265,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 98,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 14.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$40.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

