Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.