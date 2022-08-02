Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

