Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.34. 5,417,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.