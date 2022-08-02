Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

