Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

BLDR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

