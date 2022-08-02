Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,606 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

