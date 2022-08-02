Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

