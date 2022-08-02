Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.