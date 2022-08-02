Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Price Performance
ALL stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allstate (ALL)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.