Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 996 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after buying an additional 162,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna stock opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

