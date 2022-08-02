Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.