Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 996 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average is $250.75.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

