Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $363.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

