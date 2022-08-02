Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a market cap of $363.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.