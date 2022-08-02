Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $266.56 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

