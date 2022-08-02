Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,262 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 141,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The company has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

