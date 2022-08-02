Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after buying an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,268. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

