Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Masco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

