Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.41. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

