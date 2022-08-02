Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,800. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

