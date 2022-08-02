Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,651,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

JBHT traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. 4,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

