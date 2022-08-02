Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

C traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 177,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

