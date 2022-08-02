Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,470 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 40,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.