Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,282 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 170,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

