Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in July

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BCHHF opened at $322.45 on Tuesday. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $311.85 and a fifty-two week high of $553.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCHHF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 650 to CHF 537 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

