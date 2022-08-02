BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Immunocore Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

