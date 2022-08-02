BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

