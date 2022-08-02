BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,916,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

