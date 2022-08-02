BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

