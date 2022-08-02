BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,514,000 after buying an additional 847,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 805,907 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,626,000 after buying an additional 696,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after purchasing an additional 336,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VPL opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

