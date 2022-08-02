BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $217.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

