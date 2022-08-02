BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 254,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

