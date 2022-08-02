Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells $14,524.20 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director David V. Singer sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $14,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,657.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brunswick Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE BC traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. 691,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,740. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

