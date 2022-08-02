Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells $14,524.20 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director David V. Singer sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $14,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,657.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brunswick Stock Down 5.3 %
NYSE BC traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. 691,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,740. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.62.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
