Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $13.75

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

