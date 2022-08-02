Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $102.27

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.91.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

