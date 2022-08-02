Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Snap One Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

