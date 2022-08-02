Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $18.00

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $151,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 99.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 67.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.