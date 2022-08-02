Brokerages Set E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Price Target at C$21.13

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

EINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:EINC opened at C$8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$421.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.37. E Automotive has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.06.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

