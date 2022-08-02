Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Price Target at $27.33

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $22.53 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

