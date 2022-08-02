Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Price Target at $27.33

Aug 2nd, 2022

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $22.53 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

