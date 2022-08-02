Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $50.82

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 5.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $6,416,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

