Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadwind Trading Up 9.3 %
Broadwind stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.35.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
