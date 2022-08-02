Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadwind stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadwind stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

