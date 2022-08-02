Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRMK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 145,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,318 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

