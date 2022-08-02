Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

BMY opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

