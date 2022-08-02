Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,330,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 38,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

