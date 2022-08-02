Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 9.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.95. 21,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,119,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.



Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

